Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) Received An 16.07% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s traded shares were 1.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $123.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.38% or -$7.02. The 52-week high for the WSM share is $223.32, that puts it down -81.02 from that peak though still a striking 17.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $101.58. The company’s market capitalization is $8.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.19 million shares over the past three months.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. WSM has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.71.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) trade information

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) registered a -5.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.38% in intraday trading to $123.37 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.31%, and it has moved by 12.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.89%. The short interest in Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is 10.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $136.22, which implies an increase of 9.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100.00 and $205.00 respectively. As a result, WSM is trading at a discount of -66.17% off the target high and 18.94% off the low.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Williams-Sonoma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) shares have gone up 16.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.53% against -4.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.70% this quarter and then jump 3.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.15 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.6 billion by the end of Jan 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.05 billion and $2.5 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.00% and then jump by 3.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.00%. While earnings are projected to return 71.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

WSM Dividends

Williams-Sonoma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Williams-Sonoma Inc. is 3.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.39 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s Major holders

Williams-Sonoma Inc. insiders own 1.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.61%, with the float percentage being 103.86%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 815 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.27 million shares (or 10.90% of all shares), a total value of $901.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.02 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 10.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $870.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $255.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.0 million, or about 3.00% of the stock, which is worth about $248.15 million.