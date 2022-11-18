Will BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the recent session, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.23% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the BCRX share is $19.99, that puts it down -61.6 from that peak though still a striking 38.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.61. The company’s market capitalization is $2.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.63 million shares over the past three months.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) trade information

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) registered a 1.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.23% in intraday trading to $12.37 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.71%, and it has moved by -9.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.75%. The short interest in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) is 28.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.61 day(s) to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.60, which implies an increase of 29.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, BCRX is trading at a discount of -142.52% off the target high and 2.99% off the low.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) shares have gone up 35.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.18% against 11.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.10% this quarter and then drop -140.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 73.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $74.62 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $83.3 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $40.08 million and $47.16 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 86.20% and then jump by 76.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.60%. While earnings are projected to return 6.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.20% per annum.

BCRX Dividends

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Major holders

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 0.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.74%, with the float percentage being 83.55%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 312 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 13.99 million shares (or 7.52% of all shares), a total value of $147.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.81 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $146.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 5.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $70.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.47 million, or about 2.94% of the stock, which is worth about $57.83 million.