Why Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the recent session, Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s traded shares were 4.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.91% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the AUY share is $6.40, that puts it down -27.74 from that peak though still a striking 26.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.70. The company’s market capitalization is $4.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 47.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 20.91 million shares over the past three months.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. AUY has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) trade information

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) registered a 0.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.91% in intraday trading to $5.01 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.20%, and it has moved by 15.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.47%. The short interest in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) is 32.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.97, which implies an increase of 16.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $8.10 respectively. As a result, AUY is trading at a discount of -61.68% off the target high and 0.2% off the low.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Yamana Gold Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) shares have gone down -5.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.75% against -4.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then drop -44.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $463.49 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.10%. While earnings are projected to return -28.40% in 2022.

AUY Dividends

Yamana Gold Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Yamana Gold Inc. is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s Major holders

Yamana Gold Inc. insiders own 0.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.70%, with the float percentage being 60.93%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 460 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 112.76 million shares (or 11.73% of all shares), a total value of $524.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.75 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $147.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 49.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $223.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40.15 million, or about 4.18% of the stock, which is worth about $181.9 million.