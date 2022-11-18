What Will REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Be Like After It Drops -1127.87% From Its Highs?

During the last session, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s traded shares were 1.03 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.97% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the REE share is $7.49, that puts it down -1127.87 from that peak though still a striking 22.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.47. The company’s market capitalization is $173.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.64 million shares over the past three months.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. REE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) trade information

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) registered a -11.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.97% in intraday trading to $0.61 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.90%, and it has moved by -0.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.97%. The short interest in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) is 1.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 79.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, REE is trading at a discount of -883.61% off the target high and 18.03% off the low.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that REE Automotive Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) shares have gone down -65.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -64.29% against -0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -42.90% this quarter and then drop -11.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 66,066.71% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.03 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.27 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -628.30% in 2022.

REE Dividends

REE Automotive Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s Major holders

REE Automotive Ltd. insiders own 20.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.95%, with the float percentage being 27.47%. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 26.02 million shares (or 10.68% of all shares), a total value of $30.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.49 million shares, is of M&G Investment Management Ltd’s that is approximately 6.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $17.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) shares are ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF owns about 0.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.