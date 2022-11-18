What Will InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) Be Like After It Drops -497.01% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.20% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the NVIV share is $16.00, that puts it down -497.01 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.01. The company’s market capitalization is $4.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 35980.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 194.23K shares over the past three months.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) trade information

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) registered a 7.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.20% in intraday trading to $2.68 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.28%, and it has moved by -7.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.11%. The short interest in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) is 37480.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $937.50, which implies an increase of 99.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $937.50 and $937.50 respectively. As a result, NVIV is trading at a discount of -34881.34% off the target high and -34881.34% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 77.20% in 2022.

NVIV Dividends

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s Major holders

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.53%, with the float percentage being 4.54%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 34710.0 shares (or 2.50% of all shares), a total value of $0.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15127.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 1.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $61265.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 6864.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27799.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2425.0, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $9821.0.