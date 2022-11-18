What To Expect Going Ahead For UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) Given Its -2.31 Percent Loss On Thursday?

During the last session, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s traded shares were 5.78 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.31% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the PATH share is $56.11, that puts it down -343.21 from that peak though still a striking 17.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.40. The company’s market capitalization is $6.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.55 million shares over the past three months.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

UiPath Inc. (PATH) registered a -2.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.31% in intraday trading to $12.66 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.66%, and it has moved by 7.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.11%. The short interest in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is 27.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.35 day(s) to cover.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that UiPath Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. UiPath Inc. (PATH) shares have gone down -26.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -150.00% against 13.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $245.34 million as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $275.02 million by the end of Jan 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -549.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.78% per annum.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 06 and December 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

UiPath Inc. insiders own 11.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.41%, with the float percentage being 69.17%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 422 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 46.08 million shares (or 9.86% of all shares), a total value of $581.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29.19 million shares, is of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.’s that is approximately 6.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $368.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UiPath Inc. (PATH) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 27.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $342.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.84 million, or about 1.89% of the stock, which is worth about $160.83 million.