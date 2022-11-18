What To Expect As Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ: FSRD) Delivers An -73.84% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD)’s traded shares were 31.57 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -33.33% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the FSRD share is $10.01, that puts it down -7050.0 from that peak though still a striking 35.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.09. The company’s market capitalization is $11.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 35.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.62 million shares over the past three months.

Fast Radius Inc. (FSRD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FSRD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) trade information

Fast Radius Inc. (FSRD) registered a -33.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -33.33% in intraday trading to $0.14 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -46.32%, and it has moved by -63.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.59%. The short interest in Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) is 0.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 95.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, FSRD is trading at a discount of -2042.86% off the target high and -2042.86% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.25 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.75 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -213.20% in 2022.

FSRD Dividends

Fast Radius Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD)’s Major holders

Fast Radius Inc. insiders own 57.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.71%, with the float percentage being 65.61%. ECP ControlCo, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 15.6 million shares (or 20.62% of all shares), a total value of $9.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.0 million shares, is of Palantir Technologies Inc.’s that is approximately 2.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fast Radius Inc. (FSRD) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 0.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 82644.0, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $52032.0.