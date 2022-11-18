What To Expect As Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Delivers An 0.91% Gain In 6 Months

During the last session, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s traded shares were 1.23 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.05% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the CD share is $10.42, that puts it down -55.99 from that peak though still a striking 43.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.75. The company’s market capitalization is $2.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.45 million shares over the past three months.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) registered a 4.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.05% in intraday trading to $6.68 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.08%, and it has moved by -1.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.18%. The short interest in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) is 5.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $74.35, which implies an increase of 91.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $63.71 and $90.49 respectively. As a result, CD is trading at a discount of -1254.64% off the target high and -853.74% off the low.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chindata Group Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) shares have gone up 0.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.57% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $153.99 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $158.84 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 194.00% in 2022.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Chindata Group Holdings Limited insiders own 0.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.52%, with the float percentage being 45.81%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 11.17 million shares (or 5.98% of all shares), a total value of $86.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.21 million shares, is of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s that is approximately 3.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $55.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 6.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.54 million, or about 0.82% of the stock, which is worth about $11.92 million.