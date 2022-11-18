We Just Learned Something New! After Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE)’s -14.81% Loss This Week

During the last session, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s traded shares were 6.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.81% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the CDE share is $6.95, that puts it down -111.89 from that peak though still a striking 22.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.54. The company’s market capitalization is $1.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.50 million shares over the past three months.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) registered a -3.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.81% in intraday trading to $3.28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.81%, and it has moved by -4.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.90%. The short interest in Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is 17.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.46 day(s) to cover.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coeur Mining Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) shares have gone down -10.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2,600.00% against -18.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -500.00% this quarter and then jump 40.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $201.27 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $207.87 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.80%. While earnings are projected to return -218.60% in 2022.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Coeur Mining Inc. insiders own 1.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.12%, with the float percentage being 73.25%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 292 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 26.01 million shares (or 9.26% of all shares), a total value of $88.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.71 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $78.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF owns about 16.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.41 million, or about 5.13% of the stock, which is worth about $49.29 million.