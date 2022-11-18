Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the recent session, Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s traded shares were 0.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.09% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the VERO share is $2.21, that puts it down -1005.0 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $10.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 633.80K shares over the past three months.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) trade information

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) registered a 20.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.09% in intraday trading to $0.20 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.50%, and it has moved by -35.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.86%. The short interest in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.27 day(s) to cover.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Venus Concept Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) shares have gone down -76.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -54.76% against -1.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.14 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.16 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 48.50%. While earnings are projected to return 81.90% in 2022.

VERO Dividends

Venus Concept Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s Major holders

Venus Concept Inc. insiders own 3.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.21%, with the float percentage being 82.17%. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 21.17 million shares (or 32.34% of all shares), a total value of $9.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.0 million shares, is of Masters Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.21 million, or about 0.32% of the stock, which is worth about $96769.0.