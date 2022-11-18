Velo3D Inc. (NYSE: VLD) Has Been Falling -68.50% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD)’s traded shares were 1.27 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.20% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the VLD share is $12.95, that puts it down -426.42 from that peak though still a striking 47.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.28. The company’s market capitalization is $383.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.40 million shares over the past three months.

The stock plummet -1.20% in intraday trading to $2.46 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -31.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.71%. The short interest in Velo3D Inc. (NYSE:VLD) is 8.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.01 day(s) to cover.

Statistics show that Velo3D Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Velo3D Inc. (VLD) shares have gone down -7.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 61.98% against 10.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 219.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.23 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.62 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.71 million and $10.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 178.20% and then jump by 203.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 64.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 17.00% per annum.

Velo3D Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Velo3D Inc. insiders own 15.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.43%, with the float percentage being 72.38%. Deer Management Co. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 123 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 37.86 million shares (or 20.47% of all shares), a total value of $52.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.35 million shares, is of VK Services, LLC’s that is approximately 16.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $41.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Velo3D Inc. (VLD) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF owns about 6.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.6 million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $6.35 million.