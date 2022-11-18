Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Is Decrease -19.58%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s traded shares were 7.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.55% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the UEC share is $6.60, that puts it down -72.77 from that peak though still a striking 38.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.34. The company’s market capitalization is $1.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.33 million shares over the past three months.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) registered a -1.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.55% in intraday trading to $3.82 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.80%, and it has moved by -4.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.58%. The short interest in Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) is 46.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.79 day(s) to cover.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Uranium Energy Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) shares have gone up 11.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -300.00% against 7.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then jump 200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $43.9 million by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.40%. While earnings are projected to return 126.60% in 2022.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 12 and December 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Uranium Energy Corp. insiders own 1.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.76%, with the float percentage being 46.60%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 252 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 30.06 million shares (or 8.23% of all shares), a total value of $92.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.25 million shares, is of Alps Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 5.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $65.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 17.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.16 million, or about 4.15% of the stock, which is worth about $53.07 million.