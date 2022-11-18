Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Has Lost -67.18% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)’s traded shares were 3.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.22% or -$2.89. The 52-week high for the TWST share is $119.65, that puts it down -371.06 from that peak though still a striking 1.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.07. The company’s market capitalization is $1.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.07 million shares over the past three months.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. TWST has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.25.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) registered a -10.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.22% in intraday trading to $25.40 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -25.07%, and it has moved by -16.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.10%. The short interest in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) is 5.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.00, which implies an increase of 44.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $56.00 respectively. As a result, TWST is trading at a discount of -120.47% off the target high and -37.8% off the low.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Twist Bioscience Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) shares have gone down -32.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -40.32% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -48.80% this quarter and then drop -27.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 53.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $57.02 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $57.35 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.70%. While earnings are projected to return 11.70% in 2022.

TWST Dividends

Twist Bioscience Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 21 and November 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders

Twist Bioscience Corporation insiders own 1.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.84%, with the float percentage being 104.90%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 315 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6.68 million shares (or 11.85% of all shares), a total value of $235.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.97 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $173.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 3.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $140.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.43 million, or about 4.32% of the stock, which is worth about $85.77 million.