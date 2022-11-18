Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Surged -4.85% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s traded shares were 6.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.79% or -$0.53. The 52-week high for the TOST share is $48.01, that puts it down -160.22 from that peak though still a striking 35.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.91. The company’s market capitalization is $9.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.82 million shares over the past three months.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Toast Inc. (TOST) registered a -2.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.79% in intraday trading to $18.45 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.75%, and it has moved by -4.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.74%. The short interest in Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) is 14.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.9 day(s) to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Toast Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Toast Inc. (TOST) shares have gone up 24.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.05% against 4.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 55.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $720.85 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $729.77 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $486.38 million and $512 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 48.20% and then jump by 42.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -92.60% in 2022.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Toast Inc. insiders own 9.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.17%, with the float percentage being 82.05%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 309 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 40.76 million shares (or 14.38% of all shares), a total value of $527.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.18 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $287.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Toast Inc. (TOST) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 24.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $313.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.08 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $91.64 million.