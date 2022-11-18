Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX)

During the last session, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s traded shares were 3.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.20% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the LX share is $6.18, that puts it down -235.87 from that peak though still a striking 31.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.26. The company’s market capitalization is $311.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 720.81K shares over the past three months.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) registered a 17.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.20% in intraday trading to $1.84 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.43%, and it has moved by 17.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.81%. The short interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) is 2.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.16 day(s) to cover.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.79 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 59.30%. While earnings are projected to return 288.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 2.36% per annum.

LX Dividends

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. insiders own 4.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.94%, with the float percentage being 24.98%. Man Group PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 108 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.71 million shares (or 4.17% of all shares), a total value of $12.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.5 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $10.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 1.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.71 million, or about 1.25% of the stock, which is worth about $3.22 million.