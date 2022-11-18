The Time To Buy BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) Is Now

During the last session, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s traded shares were 1.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.10% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the BBIO share is $47.21, that puts it down -389.22 from that peak though still a striking 48.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.98. The company’s market capitalization is $1.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.64 million shares over the past three months.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. BBIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.99.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) registered a 0.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.10% in intraday trading to $9.65 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.11%, and it has moved by -3.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.07%. The short interest in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) is 23.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.78, which implies an increase of 57.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, BBIO is trading at a discount of -231.61% off the target high and -65.8% off the low.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) shares have gone up 30.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.13% against -0.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.60% this quarter and then jump 6.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.9 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.08 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -2.50% in 2022.

BBIO Dividends

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. insiders own 6.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.63%, with the float percentage being 102.24%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 248 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 31.06 million shares (or 20.95% of all shares), a total value of $282.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.62 million shares, is of Viking Global Investors, L.P.’s that is approximately 17.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $241.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 5.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.06 million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $27.76 million.