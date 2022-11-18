The Time Is Right To Purchase Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM)

During the last session, Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s traded shares were 1.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.53% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the CIDM share is $1.77, that puts it down -268.75 from that peak though still a striking 18.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $81.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 802.52K shares over the past three months.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CIDM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) trade information

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) registered a -6.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.53% in intraday trading to $0.48 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.81%, and it has moved by 7.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.28%. The short interest in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) is 4.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 88.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, CIDM is trading at a discount of -941.67% off the target high and -525.0% off the low.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.75 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.57 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.90%. While earnings are projected to return 102.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

CIDM Dividends

Cinedigm Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s Major holders

Cinedigm Corp. insiders own 13.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.41%, with the float percentage being 10.90%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.67 million shares (or 3.75% of all shares), a total value of $3.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.04 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.87 million, or about 1.05% of the stock, which is worth about $0.92 million.