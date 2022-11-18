The $7.74 Value Of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the recent session, Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.74, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.31% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the ALLK share is $86.95, that puts it down -1023.39 from that peak though still a striking 67.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.54. The company’s market capitalization is $618.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.23 million shares over the past three months.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ALLK has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.78.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) registered a 2.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.31% in intraday trading to $7.74 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.38%, and it has moved by 29.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.81%. The short interest in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) is 3.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.06, which implies a decrease of -9.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, ALLK is trading at a discount of -158.4% off the target high and 67.7% off the low.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Allakos Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Allakos Inc. (ALLK) shares have gone up 150.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.19% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 32.80% this quarter and then jump 56.60% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -64.00%. While earnings are projected to return -61.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 29.50% per annum.

ALLK Dividends

Allakos Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s Major holders

Allakos Inc. insiders own 4.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.98%, with the float percentage being 83.60%. Rivervest Venture Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 150 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.89 million shares (or 8.91% of all shares), a total value of $15.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.55 million shares, is of Redmile Group, LLC’s that is approximately 4.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Allakos Inc. (ALLK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.87 million, or about 1.58% of the stock, which is worth about $2.8 million.