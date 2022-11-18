The $1.22 Is The Price At Which SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s traded shares were 1.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.86% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the SOBR share is $15.00, that puts it down -1129.51 from that peak though still a striking 34.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.80. The company’s market capitalization is $17.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.53 million shares over the past three months.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) trade information

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) registered a -15.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -15.86% in intraday trading to $1.22 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -48.95%, and it has moved by -59.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.83%. The short interest in SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) is 0.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.60%. While earnings are projected to return 84.50% in 2022.

SOBR Dividends

SOBR Safe Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s Major holders

SOBR Safe Inc. insiders own 28.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.48%, with the float percentage being 15.98%. Walleye Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.71% of all shares), a total value of $0.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33572.0 shares, is of Jane Street Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $33242.0.