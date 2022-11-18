Should ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Revive After A -6.8% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $72.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.76% or $1.25. The 52-week high for the ON share is $77.28, that puts it down -6.8 from that peak though still a striking 38.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $44.76. The company’s market capitalization is $29.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.53 million shares over the past three months.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ON has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.31.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) registered a 1.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.76% in intraday trading to $72.36 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.31%, and it has moved by 17.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.96%. The short interest in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) is 20.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $73.73, which implies an increase of 1.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.00 and $83.00 respectively. As a result, ON is trading at a discount of -14.7% off the target high and 23.99% off the low.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ON Semiconductor Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) shares have gone up 26.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.31% against 32.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.60% this quarter and then jump 14.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.12 billion as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.1 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.74 billion and $1.85 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.70% and then jump by 13.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.30%. While earnings are projected to return 306.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 19.20% per annum.

ON Dividends

ON Semiconductor Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s Major holders

ON Semiconductor Corporation insiders own 0.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.19%, with the float percentage being 101.59%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,068 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 50.34 million shares (or 11.62% of all shares), a total value of $2.53 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45.24 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.28 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $643.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.13 million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $509.44 million.