Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) Has Been Falling -36.12% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.77% or -$2.29. The 52-week high for the RCKT share is $28.56, that puts it down -66.34 from that peak though still a striking 55.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.57. The company’s market capitalization is $1.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 990.24K shares over the past three months.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) trade information

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) registered a -11.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.77% in intraday trading to $17.17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.72%, and it has moved by 2.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.12%. The short interest in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) is 9.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.92, which implies an increase of 67.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, RCKT is trading at a discount of -336.81% off the target high and -92.2% off the low.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) shares have gone up 71.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.61% against 4.40.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $120k by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.30%. While earnings are projected to return -6.00% in 2022.

RCKT Dividends

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s Major holders

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 3.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.47%, with the float percentage being 97.35%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 238 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 15.8 million shares (or 24.00% of all shares), a total value of $217.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.01 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $55.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.34 million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $18.49 million.