Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL)

During the recent session, uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL)’s traded shares were 3.73 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.03% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the UCL share is $6.97, that puts it down -192.86 from that peak though still a striking 80.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $25.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 222.37K shares over the past three months.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) trade information

uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) registered a 6.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.03% in intraday trading to $2.38 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 72.31%, and it has moved by 282.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.00%. The short interest in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) is 15180.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that uCloudlink Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) shares have gone up 100.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.64% against 2.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -250.00% this quarter and then jump 105.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.9 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.8 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 35.40% in 2022.

UCL Dividends

uCloudlink Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 28 and December 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL)’s Major holders

uCloudlink Group Inc. insiders own 18.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.55%, with the float percentage being 28.81%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 40005.0 shares (or 0.24% of all shares), a total value of $45205.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17682.0 shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $19980.0.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 12409.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14022.0 market value.