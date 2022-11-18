Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP)

During the last session, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s traded shares were 1.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.19% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the NRXP share is $10.39, that puts it down -751.64 from that peak though still a striking 59.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.49. The company’s market capitalization is $72.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 281.22K shares over the past three months.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NRXP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) registered a 16.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.19% in intraday trading to $1.22 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 38.26%, and it has moved by 62.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.45%. The short interest in NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) is 1.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.53 day(s) to cover.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) shares have gone down -18.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 92.44% against 11.30.

NRXP Dividends

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s Major holders

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 43.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.27%, with the float percentage being 11.08%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.09 million shares (or 1.62% of all shares), a total value of $0.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.65 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.35 million, or about 0.51% of the stock, which is worth about $0.21 million.