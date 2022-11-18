Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.21% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the RBBN share is $6.41, that puts it down -130.58 from that peak though still a striking 21.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.19. The company’s market capitalization is $450.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 614.38K shares over the past three months.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) trade information

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) registered a 2.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.21% in intraday trading to $2.78 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.37%, and it has moved by 12.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.97%. The short interest in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) is 3.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.35 day(s) to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ribbon Communications Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) shares have gone down -9.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -100.00% against -10.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 900.00% this quarter and then jump 87.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $236.23 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $185.7 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $230.58 million and $172.74 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.50% and then jump by 7.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.60%. While earnings are projected to return -296.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

RBBN Dividends

Ribbon Communications Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s Major holders

Ribbon Communications Inc. insiders own 20.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.82%, with the float percentage being 84.92%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 187 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 49.95 million shares (or 29.82% of all shares), a total value of $151.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.39 million shares, is of Paradigm Capital Management’s that is approximately 6.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $23.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) shares are Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd owns about 5.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.37 million, or about 2.61% of the stock, which is worth about $9.7 million.