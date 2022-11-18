RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) Is Worth Evaluating At $19.20

During the recent session, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s traded shares were 0.59 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.90% or -$2.11. The 52-week high for the RAPT share is $40.74, that puts it down -112.19 from that peak though still a striking 48.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.85. The company’s market capitalization is $574.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 314.72K shares over the past three months.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. RAPT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.68.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) trade information

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) registered a -9.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.90% in intraday trading to $19.20 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.05%, and it has moved by 3.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.54%. The short interest in RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) is 3.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.50, which implies an increase of 60.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $61.00 respectively. As a result, RAPT is trading at a discount of -217.71% off the target high and -77.08% off the low.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that RAPT Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) shares have gone up 60.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.56% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.50% this quarter and then drop -14.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -57.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $240k as predicted by 7 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $756k and $641k respectively.

While earnings are projected to return -15.30% in 2022.

RAPT Dividends

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s Major holders

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 4.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.34%, with the float percentage being 105.81%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 166 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.58 million shares (or 11.96% of all shares), a total value of $68.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.08 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 10.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $58.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.54 million, or about 5.16% of the stock, which is worth about $29.4 million.