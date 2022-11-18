Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) Fall -56.39% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the recent session, Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH)’s traded shares were 1.94 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.87% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the QH share is $19.70, that puts it down -988.4 from that peak though still a striking 34.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.19. The company’s market capitalization is $8.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 377.29K shares over the past three months.

Quhuo Limited (QH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. QH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) trade information

Quhuo Limited (QH) registered a 8.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.87% in intraday trading to $1.81 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.99%, and it has moved by 15.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.82%. The short interest in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) is 26580.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $191.04, which implies an increase of 99.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $191.04 and $191.04 respectively. As a result, QH is trading at a discount of -10454.7% off the target high and -10454.7% off the low.

Quhuo Limited (QH) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $162.28 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $150.7 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $134.74 million and $118.61 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.40% and then jump by 27.10% in the coming quarter.

QH Dividends

Quhuo Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 28 and December 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH)’s Major holders

Quhuo Limited insiders own 24.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.08%, with the float percentage being 0.11%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2540.0 shares (or 0.05% of all shares), a total value of $10106.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 870.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3461.0.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 348.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1384.0 market value.