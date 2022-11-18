Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.94% or -$0.43. The 52-week high for the PR share is $11.43, that puts it down -9.06 from that peak though still a striking 51.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.08. The company’s market capitalization is $5.76B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.90 million shares over the past three months.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. PR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.49.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) trade information

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) registered a -3.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.94% in intraday trading to $10.48 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.65%, and it has moved by 18.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.53%. The short interest in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) is 42.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.25, which implies an increase of 14.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, PR is trading at a discount of -43.13% off the target high and -4.96% off the low.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Permian Resources Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Permian Resources Corporation (PR) shares have gone up 57.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 160.87% against 13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.90% this quarter and then jump 980.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 106.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $812.85 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $807.22 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $316.42 million and $347.28 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 156.90% and then jump by 132.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.40%. While earnings are projected to return 118.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.00% per annum.

PR Dividends

Permian Resources Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Permian Resources Corporation is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.83 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)’s Major holders

Permian Resources Corporation insiders own 4.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.23%, with the float percentage being 92.10%. Riverstone Holdings Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 297 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 68.86 million shares (or 23.87% of all shares), a total value of $725.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.59 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $174.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Permian Resources Corporation (PR) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 12.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $130.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.92 million, or about 2.75% of the stock, which is worth about $83.51 million.