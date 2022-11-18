Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s traded shares were 2.84 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.41% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the OLPX share is $30.41, that puts it down -428.87 from that peak though still a striking 33.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.80. The company’s market capitalization is $3.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.99 million shares over the past three months.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) trade information

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) registered a 1.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.41% in intraday trading to $5.75 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.36%, and it has moved by 35.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.72%. The short interest in Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) is 25.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.8 day(s) to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.58, which implies an increase of 24.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, OLPX is trading at a discount of -91.3% off the target high and 13.04% off the low.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Olaplex Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) shares have gone down -59.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.00% against -5.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -9.10% this quarter and then drop -40.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $176.25 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $133.03 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $145.16 million and $166.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.40% and then drop by -20.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 428.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 27.90% per annum.

OLPX Dividends

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s Major holders

Olaplex Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.51%, with the float percentage being 103.82%. Advent International Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 254 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 499.47 million shares (or 76.95% of all shares), a total value of $7.04 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.92 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 2.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $238.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Janus Henderson Research Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 4.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $77.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.48 million, or about 0.54% of the stock, which is worth about $48.97 million.