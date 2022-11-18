Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) Investing Potential Is $19.77

During the last session, Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s traded shares were 2.97 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.74% or -$2.63. The 52-week high for the OSH share is $40.47, that puts it down -104.7 from that peak though still a striking 32.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.29. The company’s market capitalization is $4.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.96 million shares over the past three months.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) registered a -11.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.74% in intraday trading to $19.77 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.51%, and it has moved by 6.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.01%. The short interest in Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) is 19.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.06 day(s) to cover.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Oak Street Health Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) shares have gone up 14.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.83% against -12.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -24.50% this quarter and then drop -11.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $539.7 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $561.8 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -87.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

OSH Dividends

Oak Street Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Major holders

Oak Street Health Inc. insiders own 9.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.86%, with the float percentage being 105.77%. General Atlantic, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 310 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 61.38 million shares (or 25.43% of all shares), a total value of $1.01 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40.51 million shares, is of Newlight Partners LP’s that is approximately 16.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $665.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) shares are Amcap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Amcap Fund owns about 10.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $265.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.22 million, or about 3.41% of the stock, which is worth about $201.66 million.