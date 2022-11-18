Now Is A Good Time To Buy Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL)

During the last session, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s traded shares were 1.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. The 52-week high for the RIGL share is $3.52, that puts it down -369.33 from that peak though still a striking 14.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.64. The company’s market capitalization is $119.27M, and the average trade volume was 2.97 million shares over the past three months.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) trade information

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) registered a -0.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.25% in intraday trading to $0.75 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.24%, and it has moved by -8.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.75%.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) shares have gone down -64.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -345.45% against 11.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -37.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.61 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $22.96 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $23.56 million and $20.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.00% and then jump by 12.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.20%. While earnings are projected to return 40.40% in 2022.

RIGL Dividends

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s Major holders

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.61%, with the float percentage being 72.48%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 210 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 24.13 million shares (or 13.96% of all shares), a total value of $27.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.95 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 13.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $27.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 6.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.0 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $5.95 million.