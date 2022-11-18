Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) Has Been Falling -20.93% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s traded shares were 3.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.25% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the NCLH share is $24.24, that puts it down -48.17 from that peak though still a striking 36.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.31. The company’s market capitalization is $6.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 22.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 21.94 million shares over the past three months.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. NCLH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.7.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) registered a -0.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.25% in intraday trading to $16.36 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.04%, and it has moved by 17.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.67%. The short interest in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is 42.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.38, which implies an increase of 10.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, NCLH is trading at a discount of -58.92% off the target high and 20.54% off the low.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) shares have gone up 2.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.86% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 67.70% this quarter and then jump 61.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 631.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.58 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.46 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $198.42 million and $487.44 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 698.30% and then jump by 200.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -45.10%. While earnings are projected to return 21.70% in 2022.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. insiders own 0.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.70%, with the float percentage being 59.95%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 667 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 45.85 million shares (or 10.88% of all shares), a total value of $509.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.88 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 8.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $376.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $137.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.58 million, or about 2.51% of the stock, which is worth about $117.6 million.