Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Is Worth Evaluating At $3.63

During the last session, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s traded shares were 7.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.45% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the NAT share is $3.60, that puts it up 0.83 from that peak though still a striking 61.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.40. The company’s market capitalization is $725.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.24 million shares over the past three months.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) registered a 6.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.45% in intraday trading to $3.63 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.61%, and it has moved by 12.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 76.21%. The short interest in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) is 11.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.38 day(s) to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.94, which implies an increase of 7.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, NAT is trading at a discount of -37.74% off the target high and 17.36% off the low.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nordic American Tankers Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) shares have gone up 29.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 94.12% against 12.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 125.00% this quarter and then jump 200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 143.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $46.65 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.93 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.35 million and $21.47 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 458.60% and then jump by 179.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -414.50% in 2022.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nordic American Tankers Limited is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.31 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Nordic American Tankers Limited insiders own 2.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.96%, with the float percentage being 39.03%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 215 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 11.43 million shares (or 5.91% of all shares), a total value of $41.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.74 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 3.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $24.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) shares are Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund owns about 4.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.27 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $15.49 million.