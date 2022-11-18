Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.00% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the NR share is $4.81, that puts it down -21.46 from that peak though still a striking 39.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.38. The company’s market capitalization is $379.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 471.89K shares over the past three months.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) trade information

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) registered a -4.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.00% in intraday trading to $3.96 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.82%, and it has moved by 28.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.11%. The short interest in Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) is 1.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.79 day(s) to cover.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 136.40% this quarter and then jump 250.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $219.85 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $205.2 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $151.8 million and $179.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 44.80% and then jump by 14.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.50%. While earnings are projected to return 68.80% in 2022.

NR Dividends

Newpark Resources Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s Major holders

Newpark Resources Inc. insiders own 13.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.51%, with the float percentage being 81.17%. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 166 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 13.47 million shares (or 14.32% of all shares), a total value of $53.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.17 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $24.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.0 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $8.03 million.