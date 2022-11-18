Is TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the recent session, TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -34.73% or -$3.23. The 52-week high for the TC share is $10.74, that puts it down -76.94 from that peak though still a striking 76.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.42. The company’s market capitalization is $149.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 225.78K shares over the past three months.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) trade information

TuanChe Limited (TC) registered a -34.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -34.73% in intraday trading to $6.07 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.83%, and it has moved by 50.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 303.52%. The short interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) is 0.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.87 day(s) to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

TuanChe Limited (TC) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.48 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.95 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $25.9 million and $78.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -51.80% and then drop by -80.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.20%. While earnings are projected to return 38.00% in 2022.

TC Dividends

TuanChe Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 11 and January 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)’s Major holders

TuanChe Limited insiders own 34.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.47%, with the float percentage being 0.72%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 44798.0 shares (or 0.28% of all shares), a total value of $91835.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12422.0 shares, is of Veritable, LP’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $25465.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TuanChe Limited (TC) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 5969.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12236.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5782.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $10523.0.