Is TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) Still A Buy After A -15.69% Weekly Drop?

During the recent session, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s traded shares were 0.45 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.40% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the TFFP share is $9.96, that puts it down -781.42 from that peak though still a striking 4.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.08. The company’s market capitalization is $29.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 179.66K shares over the past three months.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TFFP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) trade information

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) registered a -12.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.40% in intraday trading to $1.13 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.69%, and it has moved by -57.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.46%. The short interest in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) is 0.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.00, which implies an increase of 92.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, TFFP is trading at a discount of -1846.9% off the target high and -430.97% off the low.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) shares have gone down -75.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.40% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.90% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.60% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $50k and $12k respectively.

While earnings are projected to return -37.60% in 2022.

TFFP Dividends

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s Major holders

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 16.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.55%, with the float percentage being 19.92%. DRW Securities, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.0 million shares (or 3.92% of all shares), a total value of $5.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.87 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 1.05% of the stock, which is worth about $1.52 million.