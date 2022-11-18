Is Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) Still A Buy After A -5.98% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s traded shares were 3.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.40% or -$0.88. The 52-week high for the NTRA share is $115.35, that puts it down -221.76 from that peak though still a striking 27.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.10. The company’s market capitalization is $3.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.32 million shares over the past three months.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. NTRA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.44.

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) trade information

Natera Inc. (NTRA) registered a -2.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.40% in intraday trading to $35.85 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.98%, and it has moved by -13.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.13%. The short interest in Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) is 5.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $79.00, which implies an increase of 54.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.00 and $117.00 respectively. As a result, NTRA is trading at a discount of -226.36% off the target high and -53.42% off the low.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Natera Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Natera Inc. (NTRA) shares have gone down -8.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.02% against 2.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.70% this quarter and then jump 5.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $206.65 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $220.48 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $151.36 million and $173.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.50% and then jump by 27.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.80%. While earnings are projected to return -83.70% in 2022.

NTRA Dividends

Natera Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s Major holders

Natera Inc. insiders own 3.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.85%, with the float percentage being 100.65%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 370 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.94 million shares (or 8.19% of all shares), a total value of $281.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.25 million shares, is of Fred Alger Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $256.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Natera Inc. (NTRA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $90.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.29 million, or about 2.36% of the stock, which is worth about $107.68 million.