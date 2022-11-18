Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI)

During the last session, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s traded shares were 1.01 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.44% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the ATAI share is $12.43, that puts it down -343.93 from that peak though still a striking 7.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.60. The company’s market capitalization is $482.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 773.73K shares over the past three months.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ATAI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) registered a -2.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.44% in intraday trading to $2.80 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.44%, and it has moved by 6.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.05%. The short interest in Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) is 6.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.21, which implies an increase of 87.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.60 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, ATAI is trading at a discount of -1685.71% off the target high and -135.71% off the low.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Atai Life Sciences N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) shares have gone down -29.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.49% against -12.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -9.50% this quarter and then jump 62.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -98.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $110k by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -9.00% in 2022.

ATAI Dividends

Atai Life Sciences N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

Atai Life Sciences N.V. insiders own 9.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.58%, with the float percentage being 39.32%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 137 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6.14 million shares (or 3.70% of all shares), a total value of $20.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.15 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 6.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.88 million, or about 0.53% of the stock, which is worth about $2.92 million.