HUDI’s -7.96% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s traded shares were 2.03 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.83% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the HUDI share is $192.88, that puts it down -2215.49 from that peak though still a striking 9.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.57. The company’s market capitalization is $107.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 733.12K shares over the past three months.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) trade information

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) registered a -0.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.83% in intraday trading to $8.33 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.96%, and it has moved by -73.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.35%. The short interest in Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) is 50670.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.82 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -37.10% in 2022.

HUDI Dividends

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s Major holders

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. insiders own 75.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.27%, with the float percentage being 1.12%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 18883.0 shares (or 0.14% of all shares), a total value of $0.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13833.0 shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Steel ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 18371.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13027.0, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.32 million.