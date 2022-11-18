How Will VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Look After It Drops -60.33% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.96% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the EGY share is $8.77, that puts it down -60.33 from that peak though still a striking 48.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.82. The company’s market capitalization is $550.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.28 million shares over the past three months.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) trade information

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) registered a 1.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.96% in intraday trading to $5.47 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.71%, and it has moved by -1.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.82%. The short interest in VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) is 4.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.60, which implies an increase of 43.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.80 and $10.50 respectively. As a result, EGY is trading at a discount of -91.96% off the target high and -60.88% off the low.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VAALCO Energy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) shares have gone down -14.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -43.07% against 20.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 89.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 0 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $110.98 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.20%. While earnings are projected to return 267.00% in 2022.

EGY Dividends

VAALCO Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for VAALCO Energy Inc. is 0.13, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.42 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s Major holders

VAALCO Energy Inc. insiders own 2.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.07%, with the float percentage being 34.87%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 163 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.12 million shares (or 6.98% of all shares), a total value of $28.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.84 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $26.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.25 million, or about 2.11% of the stock, which is worth about $5.43 million.