How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) Given A -73.52% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s traded shares were 3.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.10% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the GOLD share is $25.78, that puts it down -65.68 from that peak though still a striking 16.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.01. The company’s market capitalization is $27.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 23.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 22.57 million shares over the past three months.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. GOLD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.31.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) trade information

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) registered a -0.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.10% in intraday trading to $15.56 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.23%, and it has moved by 7.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.43%. The short interest in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) is 39.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.85, which implies an increase of 25.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, GOLD is trading at a discount of -73.52% off the target high and 3.6% off the low.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Barrick Gold Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) shares have gone down -24.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -29.31% against -4.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -24.40% this quarter and then drop -5.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.18 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.26 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.54 billion and $3.28 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.10% and then drop by -0.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.10%. While earnings are projected to return -13.00% in 2022, the next five years will return -7.20% per annum.

GOLD Dividends

Barrick Gold Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Barrick Gold Corporation is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.57 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s Major holders

Barrick Gold Corporation insiders own 0.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.89%, with the float percentage being 64.27%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,175 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 74.57 million shares (or 4.23% of all shares), a total value of $1.32 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 70.21 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 3.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.24 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 64.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $998.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23.3 million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $366.67 million.