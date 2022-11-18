Given A -157.21% Drop From High, Can Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Quickly Recover?

During the recent session, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s traded shares were 0.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.17. The 52-week high for the CUK share is $22.12, that puts it down -157.21 from that peak though still a striking 36.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.43. The company’s market capitalization is $11.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.83 million shares over the past three months.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.71%, and it has moved by 25.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.23%. The short interest in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) is 7.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.35 day(s) to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.44, which implies an increase of 17.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, CUK is trading at a discount of -155.81% off the target high and 30.23% off the low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 620.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.75 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.70%. While earnings are projected to return 35.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.40% per annum.

CUK Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 18 and December 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

Carnival Corporation & plc insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.57%, with the float percentage being 16.57%. Aristeia Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 94 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.0 million shares (or 6.84% of all shares), a total value of $79.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.08 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 1.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $16.42 million.

Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that DFA International Core Equity Portfolio owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.0 million market value.