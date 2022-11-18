For Risk-Tolerant Investors, On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s traded shares were 3.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.87% or -$1.08. The 52-week high for the ONON share is $55.87, that puts it down -222.58 from that peak though still a striking 10.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.44. The company’s market capitalization is $5.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.31 million shares over the past three months.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

On Holding AG (ONON) registered a -5.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.87% in intraday trading to $17.32 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.26%, and it has moved by 6.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.34%. The short interest in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is 19.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.79 day(s) to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that On Holding AG has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. On Holding AG (ONON) shares have gone down -16.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 225.00% against -6.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 51.80% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -555.80% in 2022.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

On Holding AG insiders own 37.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.03%, with the float percentage being 64.04%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 203 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 28.0 million shares (or 10.11% of all shares), a total value of $495.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.12 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 3.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $161.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of On Holding AG (ONON) shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Contrafund Inc owns about 8.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $165.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.74 million, or about 2.43% of the stock, which is worth about $119.15 million.