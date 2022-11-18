Following Its 52-Week Low, Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA)’S Share Price Rose 49.81% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 22.54%

During the recent session, Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s traded shares were 4.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.09% or $0.51. The 52-week high for the YTRA share is $3.00, that puts it down -14.07 from that peak though still a striking 49.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.32. The company’s market capitalization is $125.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 36300.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 64.41K shares over the past three months.

Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. YTRA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) trade information

Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) registered a 24.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.09% in intraday trading to $2.63 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.50%, and it has moved by -9.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.83%. The short interest in Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) is 28990.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.87, which implies an increase of 32.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.60 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, YTRA is trading at a discount of -52.09% off the target high and -36.88% off the low.

Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Yatra Online Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) shares have gone up 42.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 200.00% against -4.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 123.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.55 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.56 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49.70%. While earnings are projected to return 62.40% in 2022.

YTRA Dividends

Yatra Online Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 19 and December 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s Major holders

Yatra Online Inc. insiders own 11.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.11%, with the float percentage being 79.30%. MAK Capital One LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 12.12 million shares (or 20.84% of all shares), a total value of $27.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.77 million shares, is of Altai Capital Management, L.p.’s that is approximately 8.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $10.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) shares are LoCorr Dynamic Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that LoCorr Dynamic Equity Fund owns about 0.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14712.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $33102.0.