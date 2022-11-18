ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH)’s traded shares were 1.14 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.93% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the GWH share is $16.68, that puts it down -354.5 from that peak though still a striking 29.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.59. The company’s market capitalization is $519.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.26 million shares over the past three months.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) trade information

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) registered a -3.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.93% in intraday trading to $3.67 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.17%, and it has moved by 5.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.76%. The short interest in ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) is 8.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.06, which implies an increase of 54.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, GWH is trading at a discount of -526.7% off the target high and -8.99% off the low.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ESS Tech Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) shares have gone down -33.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.08% against 8.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 97.10% this quarter and then jump 5.30% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $920k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.07 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 27.00% in 2022.

GWH Dividends

ESS Tech Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH)’s Major holders

ESS Tech Inc. insiders own 44.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.95%, with the float percentage being 73.64%. Softbank Group Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 144 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 35.95 million shares (or 23.46% of all shares), a total value of $101.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.57 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $12.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 3.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 million, or about 1.16% of the stock, which is worth about $7.25 million.