Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) At $59.48 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $59.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.62% or -$3.54. The 52-week high for the ESTC share is $189.41, that puts it down -218.44 from that peak though still a striking 15.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $50.33. The company’s market capitalization is $5.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.40 million shares over the past three months.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) trade information

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) registered a -5.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.62% in intraday trading to $59.48 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.60%, and it has moved by -3.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.36%. The short interest in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) is 3.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.03 day(s) to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Elastic N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Elastic N.V. (ESTC) shares have gone down -0.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.12% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.10% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $261.39 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $277.42 million by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.10%. While earnings are projected to return -48.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 2.80% per annum.

ESTC Dividends

Elastic N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 29 and December 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s Major holders

Elastic N.V. insiders own 18.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.18%, with the float percentage being 99.55%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 468 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.21 million shares (or 7.59% of all shares), a total value of $488.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.89 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $398.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Elastic N.V. (ESTC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $149.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.89 million, or about 1.98% of the stock, which is worth about $127.68 million.