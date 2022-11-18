Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -58.28% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. The 52-week high for the ELAN share is $33.20, that puts it down -180.41 from that peak though still a striking 4.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.34. The company’s market capitalization is $5.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.76 million shares over the past three months.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. ELAN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) trade information

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) registered a -0.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.04% in intraday trading to $11.84 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.43%, and it has moved by -0.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.94%. The short interest in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) is 12.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.38, which implies an increase of 31.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, ELAN is trading at a discount of -94.26% off the target high and -1.35% off the low.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) shares have gone down -49.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 0.00% against -7.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -15.80% this quarter and then drop -4.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.03 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.06 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.08 billion and $1.11 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.70% and then drop by -4.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -48.40%. While earnings are projected to return 23.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.00% per annum.

ELAN Dividends

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s Major holders

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated insiders own 0.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.19%, with the float percentage being 101.44%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 633 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 49.21 million shares (or 10.38% of all shares), a total value of $965.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42.48 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $833.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 36.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $455.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.56 million, or about 2.86% of the stock, which is worth about $266.26 million.