During The Past Six Months, Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) Shares Took An -39.32% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG)’s traded shares were 1.06 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.16% or -$0.44. The 52-week high for the SG share is $56.20, that puts it down -316.6 from that peak though still a striking 20.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.78. The company’s market capitalization is $1.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.62 million shares over the past three months.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) trade information

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) registered a -3.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.16% in intraday trading to $13.49 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.13%, and it has moved by -25.72% in 30 days. The short interest in Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG) is 17.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.88, which implies an increase of 32.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, SG is trading at a discount of -85.32% off the target high and -26.02% off the low.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sweetgreen Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) shares have gone down -39.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.05% against 0.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $129.44 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $132.58 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -317.70% in 2022.

SG Dividends

Sweetgreen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG)’s Major holders

Sweetgreen Inc. insiders own 2.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.93%, with the float percentage being 83.31%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 181 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.35 million shares (or 14.84% of all shares), a total value of $167.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.51 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 13.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $157.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 10.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 11.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $127.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.89 million, or about 7.12% of the stock, which is worth about $116.47 million.