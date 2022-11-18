Does Peabody Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:BTU) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s traded shares were 5.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.65% or -$0.47. The 52-week high for the BTU share is $33.29, that puts it down -18.94 from that peak though still a striking 69.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.58. The company’s market capitalization is $4.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.89 million shares over the past three months.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. BTU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.86.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) registered a -1.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.65% in intraday trading to $27.99 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.97%, and it has moved by 15.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 170.70%. The short interest in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is 16.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.00, which implies an increase of 6.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $33.00 respectively. As a result, BTU is trading at a discount of -17.9% off the target high and 3.54% off the low.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Peabody Energy Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares have gone up 27.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 123.33% against 42.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 589.50% this quarter and then drop -34.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.27 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.31 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $905.77 million and $1.26 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 39.90% and then jump by 3.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.80%. While earnings are projected to return 115.80% in 2022.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Peabody Energy Corporation insiders own 1.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.63%, with the float percentage being 92.58%. Elliott Investment Management L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 302 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 25.86 million shares (or 17.97% of all shares), a total value of $551.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.59 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 10.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $332.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.9 million, or about 2.02% of the stock, which is worth about $61.93 million.