Does Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Still Look Attractive After A -10.43% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s traded shares were 9.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.83% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the GFI share is $17.20, that puts it down -60.15 from that peak though still a striking 34.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.03. The company’s market capitalization is $8.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 30.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.21 million shares over the past three months.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) registered a -0.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.83% in intraday trading to $10.74 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.43%, and it has moved by 43.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.19%. The short interest in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is 56.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.59 day(s) to cover.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gold Fields Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gold Fields Limited (GFI) shares have gone down -6.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.76% against -4.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.40%. While earnings are projected to return 8.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.80% per annum.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Gold Fields Limited is 0.34, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.18 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Gold Fields Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.22%, with the float percentage being 30.22%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 385 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 51.1 million shares (or 5.73% of all shares), a total value of $413.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.18 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $257.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gold Fields Limited (GFI) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 45.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $370.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.71 million, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $62.4 million.