Does Altus Power Inc.’s (NYSE:AMPS) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s traded shares were 1.09 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.68% or -$0.51. The 52-week high for the AMPS share is $14.72, that puts it down -106.74 from that peak though still a striking 40.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.26. The company’s market capitalization is $1.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.13 million shares over the past three months.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. AMPS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) registered a -6.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.68% in intraday trading to $7.12 this Thursday, 11/17/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.97%, and it has moved by -32.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.87%. The short interest in Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) is 2.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.60, which implies an increase of 43.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, AMPS is trading at a discount of -96.63% off the target high and -40.45% off the low.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Altus Power Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) shares have gone up 5.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -50.00% against -2.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.41 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.78 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.14 million and $21.58 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 46.00% and then jump by 47.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 153.90% in 2022.

AMPS Dividends

Altus Power Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s Major holders

Altus Power Inc. insiders own 59.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.12%, with the float percentage being 89.37%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 139 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 28.83 million shares (or 18.63% of all shares), a total value of $181.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.0 million shares, is of ValueAct Holdings, L.P.’s that is approximately 2.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $25.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF owns about 2.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.27 million, or about 0.82% of the stock, which is worth about $14.0 million.